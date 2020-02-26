Local prison asks for money to improve infrastructure

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local prison is asking for nearly $70,000 to improve its infrastructure.

The money would be used to upgrade current systems used in Blair County Prison, including the security intercom and video surveillance.

A commissioner thinks these are the first of many needed upgrades.

“The prison is a very maze-like building. It has a lot of challenges to do this, and we’re hoping to approach this systematically in order to provide the best security for all the dollars we have to spend,” said Bruce Erb: Blair County Commissioner.

The county does have a small amount of money to add to the projects if they go over $70,000.