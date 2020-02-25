Local police working on aggressive driving enforcement, point out trouble spots

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state wide program is helping Blair County police reduce the number of needless injuries and deaths from aggressive driving.

The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Program is a statewide initiative, offering grant money to police departments. Through the program, departments can afford new equipment to collect crash data and identify aggressive driving spots.

“You have tailgating, speeding, inattentive driving, all of those contribute to the aggressive driver program,” Logan Township Police Chief David Reese said.

Chief Reese said a major problem area in Blair County is 17th Street and McMahon Road near Interstate-99.

“People typically bottleneck down there, near East Pleasant Valley, and what happens is we have a lot of accidents there from speeds coming off the hill there,” he said.

Once they’re able to identify spots like that, police can concentrate their efforts.

“It gives them an opportunity to go to an area where we’re having a problem and target those areas and change driving behavior,” Reese said.

As for what drivers need to do when getting behind the wheel, Chief Reese reminded folks that they’re sharing the road with other community members.

“We just want people to have a safe trip as they’re traveling through Logan Township and not to have an accident or be injured or have any result of anything negative as a part of their driving,” he said.

This year, an officer at the department, Patrolman Shea Stayer, received an award for his traffic enforcement efforts, where he excelled in talking with drivers and reminding them of safe driving habits.