BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Centre County need your help after someone stole around $2,000 worth of items from a storage facility.

Police say it happened at Midway Storage in Boggs Township sometime between the start of this year and February 4.

WTAJ is told a lock was cut from the storage unit to get inside.

The thief took TV’s, mattresses, and baby items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.