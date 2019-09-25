Local police receive grant to prevent underage, dangerous drinking

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department received a $16,000 RUDD Grant from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board the back in July to help the department warn the community about the dangers underage drinking.

“It’s not just college-aged students it’s children that are in high school and they’re driving and they’re also engaging in dangerous drinking,” Chief David Reese said.

Some of the money from the RUDD, or Reduce Underage and Dangerous Drinking, Grant is used for public service announcements. Another portion goes towards officers who work overtime patrolling some neighborhoods Penn State Altoona students live and frequently have parties where alcohol is present.

“We want to reach out and stop those issues before they become problems, whether it’s underage drinking, underage drinking at parties, minors that are driving while intoxicated,” Reese said.

When an intoxicated minor is caught behind the wheel, Reese said his officers often open up about their own experiences, in the hopes of teaching them that their choices can be life-altering.

“Officers will share their stories. They may share a tragedy to let them know that it can happen, and we don’t want it to happen. That’s why we have this grant to be proactive,” he said.

Some of the consequences these kids could be faces in some of these situations are license suspensions, fines, even jail time if someone gets hurt.