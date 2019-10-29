Local police raising money to purchase K-9

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– City of DuBois Police are fundraising to add a new member to the department.

The department wants to add a K-9 Unit.

Dubois City Council supported the police department’s proposal to purchase a K-9 Monday.

The department hopes to raise around $69,200– which includes the dog, training and all the equipment the K-9 will needed.

The city will provide a budget for the K-9, but the department needs the community’s help and support to meet their goal and continue to fund the unit.

Chief Blaine Clark said this K-9 will be a big asset in the department’s fight against drugs.

“We’re working very very very hard to control it, but that’s all we’re doing right now,” Clark said. “I feel with the K-9, and the abilities of the K-9, that we’ll actually start getting ahead.”

Clark said it has been his goal since starting at the department around three years ago to get a K-9.

They hope to have the unit up and running by early next year.

Donations are being accepted from businesses and individuals.

They can be dropped off at the DuBois city building or police department.

They can also be mailed to:

City Hall/Police Station

City of DuBois Police K9 Unit

16 W. Scribner Avenue

DuBois, PA 15801

Make checks out to “City of DuBois Police K9 Unit”