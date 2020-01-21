Local police look to identify theft of services suspects

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the attached photos regarding a Theft of Services Incident.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning, the pictured suspects were involved in a Theft of Services incident at Denny’s in Richland Township.







Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.

The department asks you not to post any information.