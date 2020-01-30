Local Police K9 seize suspicious suitcase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On January 28, The Altoona Police Department received a call for a suspicious suitcase placed outside of a local church entryway.

They secured the area and requested The Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection K9 Unit’s assistance.

K9 Rik, the only explosives detection K9 in Blair County, responded to the scene and performed a search of the suitcase and exterior of the structure with negative results.

APD officials did a further check of the suitcase and found it contained nothing of concern and removed it from the area.