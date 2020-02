JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the downtown branch of the Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union.

According to an article in the Tribune-Democrat, the incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage inside the location, and it has been turned over to city police.

The branch was closed on Thursday to allow staff to decompress and will be reopened on Friday, operating on regular business hours.