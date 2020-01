BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County are investigating after someone broke into a home and stole a safe and revolver

It happened at a home along Boyles Street in Bellwood sometime between 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and 7 a.m. on Christmas morning.

The suspect allegedly broke in through the back door.

The 300-pound sentry safe, jewelry, and a revolver were just a few items taken.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.