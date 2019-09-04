Local police get special scanner to help return lost animals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Imagine calling your dog’s name to come inside, and after a few minutes, you realize they’re gone.

Well, Altoona Police Department has a new way to help bring those lost animals home safely.

Thanks to a donation from the Cesare Battisti club, the Altoona Police Department now has a universal microchip scanner that tells them the type of microchip the pet has and the animal’s registration code.

“We wanted to find a way to get the fur babies back to their mom and dads,” Sgt. Matt Plummer with the Altoona Police Department said.

The department has already used the scanner since getting it a week ago week, but many of the pets were not microchipped.

“It’s a very emotional time whenever you have a lost pet, and we would like to do whatever we can do to put that family at ease and get that pet back home,” Plummer said.

Altoona Police recommend all pet owner microchip and register their animals.

“When we have the animal and we can’t find the owner, we would have to take the animal to the humane society for the weekend or out to the, we have a place where we have two kennels for the weekend,” Plummer said.

There are two parts to getting a pet microchipped. First, the vet will insert it, but the owner needs to go online and register the pet, so police will have the proper contact information if they get lost.