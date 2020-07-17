Local police department raising money for K9 officer with ‘Quarantine 2020’ apparel

SOUTH FORK, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The South Fork Police Department is having their annual fundraiser for K9 Officer Bas, and this year, they’re doing it with t-shirts and sweatshirts.

The money helps the department take care of the K9’s vet bills, new equipment, and food.

In the past, the department has even made baseball trading cards of K9 Bas to raise money.

This year, the shirts and sweatshirts say “Quarantine 2020. Go ahead and run. I like fast food.”

“That was kinda the saying the first day that I got him when I went out to Ogden, Utah. It was kinda like a joke with the owner. He had made a joke, ‘GO ahead and run because he likes fast food,” Chief of Police and K9 Bas’ handler Don Wyar said.

Regular tshirts are $20. Dri-FIT tshirts are $25. Regular sweatshirts are $30. Dri-FIT sweatshirts are $40.

Anyone interested in buying can call the South Fork Police Department at 814-495-9886 or reach out on Facebook.