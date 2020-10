CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you want to double-check your child safety seat, you can get it checked in Cambria County later this week.

On Friday, October 16, you can drive up to the Richland Police Department for a free safety seat check. Certified child safety seat technicians will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon to help install seats and answer questions.

All kids four and under must be in an approved child safety seat and kids four to eight need to be in a booster seat.