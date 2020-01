PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA. (WTAJ) - Groundhog day is a spectacle unlike any other. It brings people from all over the world, to see Punxsutawney Phil do his thing. It's also how many relationships have developed and this friendship is a special one.

Every year there is a standing reservation at the Plantation Bed and Breakfast for two people from different states that share a unique bond, John Lovitch of New York and Pam Merkin of Texas.

"Her husband and I like to debate politics, and we're not on the same playing team we'll say, so it wasn't an instant friendship and she was going everywhere I would go, I'd go to the winery, she was there, I'd go to the restaurant, she was there, I'd go to the knob, she was there." Said John.