Local Police arrest two men following a search warrant







ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have arrested two men after an executed search warrant following a domestic dispute over the weekend, which led police to a large gun and drug stash on over the weekend.

Shane McDade was found asleep in a bedroom within arms reach of a loaded gun, marijuana, a digital scale, and packaging material on Saturday. After the search warrant was executed, the firearm was found to be stolen out of Clearfield County. He was arrested on possession with intent to deliver and receiving stolen property.

After following up on the investigation, the next day, officers were met by McDade’s roommate, Marciel Vasquez. While they spoke with him, officers found more drugs in plain view and obtained another search warrant.

Both McDade and Vasquez are housed in the Blair County Prison.