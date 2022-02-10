(WTAJ) — Pizzerias across Central Pennsylvania have partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network to urge designated driving ahead of this weekend’s big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Pizza Mia in Bellefonte, Buck’s Pizza in Clearfield, Dubois and St. Marys and Original Italian Pizza (OIP) in Lock Haven will all be attaching flyers to their delivery and takeout boxes encouraging fans to “play it safe” and help spread the importance of designating a sober driver.

“Drinking driver crashes, on the whole, continue to trend downward,” PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said. “We hope to see that trend continue in 2022, so we ask football fans to keep making good choices this weekend by designating a sober driver so that everyone makes it home from watching the game safely.”

In 2021, 27 crashes involving drunk driving were reported statewide on Super Bowl Sunday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, according to preliminary data from PennDOT.

More information about impaired driving can be found on PennDOT’s website.