Local photographer offers free photo opportunity for Veterans

CLEARVILLE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local photographer is offering free pictures for Veterans on Veterans Day where they can also get a free meal.

Scott Stover has been a photographer for 10 years. His grandfather helped document World War II with pictures so it helped influence him into getting into photography.



He’s taking photos of Veterans all day long to honor them on Veterans Day at Mike’s Place in Clearville, PA. He says he will be there until the end of the day.



The studio is located just past the dining room. Veterans can also eat for free at Mike’s Place.