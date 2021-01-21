Local pharmacy out of Covid-19 vaccine after pool of eligibility expands, some first responders have yet to receive it

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Boalsburg Apothecary isn’t just short in supply of the vaccine, but they’re currently all out.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed with phone calls so we’ve just this morning had to opt to refer people to our website rather than take the calls because the waiting list is well over…it’s almost 1500 people at this point that’s called in,” said pharmacist Neil Foster.

According to Foster they’re now waiting on the State Department of Health to let them know when they will receive their next shipment, as well as what sort of quantity they’ll get.

But for right now he says, “we don’t know at this point.”

Meanwhile some first responders who were supposed to be first in line, have yet to receive the vaccines themselves.

Fire Chief Steve Bair of the Alpha Fire Company says neither he or his department have gotten vaccinated.

“We are not treating and transporting people like our EMS partners are, but we arrive on the scene of a crash. I mean am I supposed to wait until someone’s who’s vaccinated wipes down the car before I start cutting you out of it or what?” asked Bair.

According to Bair, there’s not a clear plan for the distribution of the vaccine.

“My biggest fear is just not having faith that there’s really a plan,” said Bair.