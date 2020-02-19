Local Pharmacy loses money on prescriptions

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Independent pharmacies across the nation are struggling to stay in business.

In Pennsylvania alone, close to 50 family pharmacies closed last year.

Right now, there are just five local drug stores in all of Centre County.

That’s not a high number because Bellefonte alone used to have three.

Now there’s only one left in town, Plumb’s Drug Store.

It’s been downtown since 1951, but recently the owner says it’s been tougher to make money.

He says customer traffic isn’t the problem as he sees hundreds of people in the store every day.

Instead, it’s the system of how stores are paid for prescriptions.

The owner says a middle-man company has the power to say how much they’re paying stores like plumbs, which means they actually lose money filling some prescriptions.

“There is something inherently wrong. I understand everyone has to give on something, and you don’t make the profit margin you did years ago. But you should at least be able to get the cost of your product, that’s what we’re not even getting. A candy bar sometimes has more profit margin than selling a prescription,” said John Luckovic: Pharmacist & Owner, Plumbs Drug Store.