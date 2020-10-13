Local pen pal program for seniors

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— According to the CDC, one in four seniors suffers from social isolation and now some senior care homes offer a new program to help cure isolation.

Home Instead Senior Care is just one facility hoping community members will take part in their pen pal program.

Caregivers there said the answer to any senior feeling lonely, could be just a letter away.

“I enjoy getting mail,” a senior in Hollidaysburg, Donna Tremmel said.

Tremmel has a pen pal in Florida. She said she enjoys looking for her letter every day.

“I have written to her and now I am patiently waiting to hear from her, I go down every day to the mail,” Tremmel said.

Pen pals are matched up by personalities or interests they mention in their letter.

“She has a little dog, which we both love animals,” Tremmel said.

Tremmel said it’s something anybody can do during the pandemic and could make a world of difference.

“You’re afraid to go out, us old people and to get a letter from sombody expereincing the same thing you are, it’s wonderful,” Tremmel said.

President and owner of Home Instead Senior Care, Theresa Zurilla, said the letters they have gotten are touching.

“Its people who are alone or who maybe lost a loved one, hasn’t gotten out of the house in a while, and the feeling you get when you read these letters and to be able to connect them up with somebody else who might be feeling the same way,” Zurilla said.

“It’s an initiative to get people to be kinder and to make the world a place you want it to be when you get older,” Zurilla said.

To be a part of the program you can write or request a letter to the homestead team.

To send a letter visit www.readytocare.com/penpals

If you are a senior that wants to request a letter contact the local Home Instead office at 814-693-2911.