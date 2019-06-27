Local Pastor placed on leave after assault of minor accusation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Father Donald W. Dusza, Pastor of Prince of Peace Parish in Northern Cambria, was placed on leave.

The action from The Most Reverend Mark L. Bartchak comes after an accusation of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The alleged incident dates back to the 1980s. Father Dusza, 63, was ordained a priest in 1983.

He was appointed Pastor of Prince of Peace in 2017.

While he is on leave, Father Dusza is not permitted to function publicly as a priest.

An administrator will be named for Prince of Peace, and weekend Masses at the parish will continue as scheduled. Anyone with information about child sexual abuse is urged to report it to civil authorities.