Local Park Entrance Destroyed Due to DUI Crash

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The entrance of a park in Cambria county was damaged — police say it was because of a DUI crash.

This happened early Sunday morning in Cresson township at the intersection of Keystone Avenue and Country Club Road.

On Sunday – just before 2 a.m. police got word that a woman had crashed her vehicle into a wall, while under the influence, totaling her car. We’ve learned that she was suffering some minor injuries but refused treatment at the time of the crash.

The Chief of Police for Cresson Township says this could have easily been a fatal accident and he’s glad no one was seriously hurt. “This is a prime instance you know driving under the influence you never know what’s going to happen that’s why we work so hard to fight that battle just luckily no one was seriously injured,” says Shawn Dishong Cresson Township Police Chief.

Police say this isn’t the first time this has happened here along this intersection, and they say the concern now is finding how they will be able to repair or replace the wall.