Local organization’s fundraiser aids special needs people to acquire service dogs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An organization that provides service dogs for people with disabilities held its fifth annual golf tournament in the afternoon of July 22.

Service Paws of Central Pa. hold the golf tournament every year as the event is the organization’s signature fundraiser with a goal to raise over $20,000.

More than 100 golfers, as well as 20 volunteers, attended the event to help raise the money. Since service dogs require special training they can cost about $30,000 or more.

“The community is really involved with us and really supporting us in a big way and we really appreciate what the community has done for us,” said Chairmen with Service Paws of Central Pa., Joe Fagnani.

People will be presented later in the night with checks to acquire service dogs from Service Paws of Central Pa.