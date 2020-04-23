Local organization offers help to home abuse victims

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With most of the country on stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandamic, home may not be the safest place for some.

The Victim Services Program of Family Services Incorporated is still available to help those in our region who may be experiencing abuse and violence at home.

Family Services Incorporated has been reaching out to the community for those who may not know how to reach them or might not know they’re here.

If you are a victim of violence and/or abuse at home, you’re urged to reach out to the Victim Services Program of Family Services Incorporated.