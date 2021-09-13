Local organization launches website to aid Pennsylvanian’s getting back the workforce

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits expired on September 4, one local organization, Workforce Solutions for Northcentral Pa recently launched a website aimed to help residents of the northcentral region navigate getting back into the workforce.

The website, titled DiscoverPaSix.com, was first launched two weeks ago, and it allows those in the Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron county region to find jobs that are available in the area. It also serves those in Potter and McKean counties. The site showcases multiple industries that are hiring, including advanced manufacturing, building & construction, and energy fields, the requirements for these career fields, and potential jobs and salaries that are available within these industries.

The Workforce Solutions work in conjunction with Pennsylvania CareerLink offices. Once an individual has found what career path they want to apply to, they then follow a link to see what employers are hiring for those jobs in the area

“On the site, people will be taken to the Pa Careerlink site where they will be able to look for available jobs, as well as connect with staff at those centers,” said Pam Streich, the executive director for Workforce Solutions for Northcentral Pa. “To do something to make sure that people are aware of the jobs in our region.”

According to the Dept. of Labor and Industry, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 6.6% during the month of July, and as Workforce Solutions continue to work with residents to lower that number, Streich said they will continue to grow the site to best fit the needs of job seekers

“We hope to improve the site as we move along with it. Putting some updated labor data on there. But for now, we’re waiting to see what the outcomes will be,” Streich said.

The Workforce Solution will also distribute rack cards that offer more information about the services they offer. This information is available at local Pennsylvania CareerLink offices, as well as local chamber of commerce’s across the northcentral region.