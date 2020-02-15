Local organization hosts Paint N’ Sip

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are lots of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, a dinner, flowers, chocolate.

How about creating an artistic masterpiece? Or, just have a good time trying to paint on a slab of slate with your valentine.

Evolution expressions hosted a Paint n’ Sip at the Altoona Grand Hotel tonight.

Artists guided couples on how to create a scenic painting complete with mountains and wildlife though each couple could make it personal.

All proceeds from the event benefit Evolution Expressions. A non-profit that assists healthy youth development through strengthening families.