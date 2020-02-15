Local organization hosts Paint N’ Sip

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are lots of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, a dinner, flowers, chocolate.

How about creating an artistic masterpiece? Or, just have a good time trying to paint on a slab of slate with your valentine.

Evolution expressions hosted a Paint n’ Sip at the Altoona Grand Hotel tonight.

Artists guided couples on how to create a scenic painting complete with mountains and wildlife though each couple could make it personal.

All proceeds from the event benefit Evolution Expressions. A non-profit that assists healthy youth development through strengthening families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss