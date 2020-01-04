1  of  2
Local organization hosts food drive for veterans and elderly

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve got any extra food in your pantry or paper products the Laurel Highland Historical Village wants them to help area veterans and the elderly.

They’re collecting the items for the winter season at a number of locations throughout the region in Cambria and Blair county.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is also looking for any household items that can be recycled and given to folks who need them.

Any business or church interested in hosting a food drive can call 814-241-6123.

