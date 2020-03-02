Local organization holds gala, raising money to find cure for Type 1 Diabetes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a party atmosphere Saturday night in Altoona as members of a local organization enjoyed music, an auction, and a meal together.

But as you can tell from the title of the event—the “Take 1 Down Gala,” they were there for some serious business.

The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation’s aim is to help fund a cure for type one diabetes.

It’s much less common than type two diabetes, but more likely to occur in children, and more difficult to control.

Ethan Peterman is a twelve year old supporting the cause. Type one diabetes runs in his family. He was diagnosed at three years old.

“Hopefully someday we can find a cure for type one diabetes so that none of us who have type one diabetes here have to deal with it anymore,” Ethan says.

Organizers say they’ve donated about 100-thousand dollars to research focusing on a cure for type one diabetes.