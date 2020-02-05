Local organization helps entrepreneurs get started

When you think of innovation and new ideas, you may be more likely to picture the Silicon Valley than Central Pennsylvania, but a couple of local entrepreneurs say that would be short-sighted.

A married couple, Britta Teller, a former biology professor and Evan Stover, a wood products consultant, launched a new company last year in Tyrone. Steller Innovations has seven employees producing a new kind of hardwood flooring.

Unlike traditional hardwood flooring, which requires nails, their product uses plastic clips. Evan, who invented the product, says it snaps together easily and can be removed by using a suction cup. That makes it easier to install and to repair.



Steller Innovations already ships the flooring across the country and customizes the stain of the wood to fit any decor. Britta and Evan say Startup Alleghenies, which provides coaching and support to entrepreneurs, helped them get started.

“They provided a huge amount of support on marketing, international sales and financial recommendations,” Britta explains.

Startup Alleghenies is a program of the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission. Debbi Prosser, who oversees the entrepreneur effort, says Startup Alleghenies is open to any entrepreneur in the six-county region that’s interested in starting a new business.