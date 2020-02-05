Local organization collecting food and paper products for area veterans

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is collecting food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly.

Several locations have collection boxes to drop off items, including Rizzo Chiropractics and Hoss’s in Ebensburg, Imler’s Outlet store in Altoona, and Stagers in portage.

All kinds of canned items, cheeses, and new or slightly used appliances will be accepted.

For more information, you can call the LHHV office at 814-241-6123 or visit their website by clicking here.