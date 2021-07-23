Local nursing home reacts to Dept. of Health’s proposed regulations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Earlier this week, the Wolf administration proposed new regulations focused on increasing the quality of care for residents and workers in Pennsylvania nursing homes. The proposed regulations were the first of five packages expected to be announced by the end of the year.

The proposal would raise the minimum number of direct care hours in skilled nursing homes to 4.1 hours a day. A rise in 1.4 hours, from the current minimum of 2.7. The update decade in the makings, as regulations haven’t been updated in the commonwealth in more than 20 years. However, with nursing home staff facing severe shortages, many are worried about how they will be able to maintain a high quality of service.

The first proposed nursing home regulations were submitted to the general assembly, expected to be published on the PA bulletin by the end of the month, where it will undergo a 30 day public review period. Afterward, being sent to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission and Reference Bureau for final approval.

“We are taking an aggressive approach to ensure that nursing home residents get the care they need and deserve,” said Alison Beam, the acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “A minimum of 4.1 hours of direct care per resident each day has a direct impact on the quality of care.”

While raising the minimum hours of direct care is the goal of all the nurses at the Christ the King Manor in DuBois. The nursing home’s CEO, Paula Felton-Werner said like many facilities across the state, the short-staffed group of caretakers have been overwhelmed over the past year, especially with constant challenges with COVID.

“We would do it today if we had the proper funding, without the mandate or the proposal of a mandate to increase the number of hours. That certainly I think is every operator’s goal,” Felton-Werner said. “This cannot come at a more difficult time. Still within a pandemic and we’re trying to recover.”

The 692 skilled nursing homes across the state the Department of Health oversees would be impacted by these proposed regulations. 593 of them already provide more than 3 hours of direct care to residents, Christ the King is one of them.