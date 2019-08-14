Local nursing home giving away hospital beds

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County nursing home is replacing beds for all its residents, but instead of throwing the old ones out, they’re giving them away.

With 100 new beds coming in to Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, 100 old beds have to go.

Director of environmental services Tim Ruffner is responsible for the switch out.

“It’s a busy process,” Ruffner said. “We have a truck full right now and the garage is pretty well-full with pieces and parts and mattresses.”

New state regulations on nursing home beds meant the side rails old beds could no longer be used.

“The rails aren’t really a safety feature anymore, they were really limiting people’s independence,” Elk Haven administrator Arlene Anderson said.

So when new beds were purchased, Anderson posted on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in the old ones.

She received requests for dozens of beds to go to schools, hospice agencies, home health agencies and individuals.

“I was really surprised,” Anderson said. “I thought we would get a few places that wanted something. Within a day or so, when I saw how many times it was being shared, it was very pleasantly surprised.”

Right now, there are 15 to 20 unclaimed beds available, and Elk Haven will also have a waiting list.

To request beds, email Arlene Anderson aanderson@ltcmail.com