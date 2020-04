DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nursing homes across the state stopped in-person visitation a few weeks ago in order to protect their residents from Coronavirus.

Not speaking face-to-face, however, can only be bearable for so long.

Thus, Elm Croft Senior Living of Duncansville came up with another plan. Using an iPad and the “What’sApp” application, seniors can now see and talk to their loved ones, but in a more safe and secure way.