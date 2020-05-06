Local nursing home employee tests COVID-19 positive

BELLEFONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – An employee at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the Centre Crest Facebook page, the employee does not work on the resident care units.

The employee has been at home under a self-quarantine since April 21st, after coming into contact with someone who also tested positive for the virus.

Centre crest is following the CDC guidelines and having all staff members undergo a mini-health screening before entering the facility.

They also say there are no active resident cases in the facility.