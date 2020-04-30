Local nonprofit looking to make D.I.Y. STEM, Art kits

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a parent or teacher trying to think of new, creative ways to get kids’ brains working, there might be a solution.

Catalyst Space in Altoona is looking into making “Science in a Box” kits. They would be low cost and focused on different stem and art topics including string art projects.

Their goal is to create something that is geared towards the community’s interest and needs.

“You gotta have something fun to do while it’s educational at the same time, and if they’re not going to school, if they’re not getting that opportunity, this will at least allow them to do something and allow them to experience something,” Catalyst Space member Daniel Saville said.

Any interested can fill out this form.