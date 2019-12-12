Local nonprofit gets big donation to help with holiday meals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nehemiah Project Food Pantry got a big donation Thursday morning from Martin’s Food Stores.

Martin’s donated 100 hams to the organization’s food pantry.

The CEO says they’ll be given to families in need, used for their hot meal program, or served at their their upcoming Christmas Eve meal.

“Without donations, we don’t exist. That’s just the bottom line. Like all of our other colleges who are doing the same thing, like our friends at St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, they live by donations and so do we. We couldn’t do this without people coming along saying, ‘we want to be a part of it’,” Peter Joudry, CEO of the Nehemiah Project, said.

Some folks from Martin’s stuck around for the day, organizing and restocking shelves ahead of the big holiday season for the food pantry.