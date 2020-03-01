Local non-profit hosts Mountain Pie Madness

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About 400 people showed up this afternoon at a local park to celebrate the end of winter.

It was Mountain Pie Madness at Canoe Creek State Park in Blair County.

Some of the things included at the park was build it yourself mountain pies, a fire, and hot beverages.

The Friends of Canoe Creek even provided all of the fixings for free.

If you missed Mountain Pie Madness at canoe creek, this afternoon, don’t worry.

Friends of the park have more family-friendly events on tap—starting with free family fishing in June.