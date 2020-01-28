Local non-profit asking for help with “soup”er bowl

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Before the Big Game on Sunday, a local nonprofit is asking for your help with their own “soup”er bowl.

Friday is the last day of the Mountain Lion BackPack Program’s canned food drive for this month.

Anything from canned pasta to beans, and of course soup, will be accepted.

Their director, Amber Smith, said they are struggling with getting donations this month and need the community to help.

“They’re a little low on this food drive, so we hope that you help us fight childhood hunger and you know kids are our future so we hope that by giving them this food, it helps them succeed in school and be more mentally and physically prepared to learn,” she said.

The program helps over a thousand local kids every week!

Donations will be accepted at their warehouse at Beale Avenue and 29th Street.