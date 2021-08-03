Local ‘National Night Out’ events hosted by police departments underway

(WTAJ) — Several local police departments are planning to host the annual “National Night Out” against crime either today or tomorrow to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention.

The National Night Out (NNO) event began in 1970 as an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the NNO website. The nationwide event traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday of August.

This year, the following participating communities will be holding the free event:

Altoona

Hosted by the City of Altoona Police Department, the event takes place at the Downtown Heritage Plaza today from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature live music from Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree, police dunk tank, giveaways, food vendors and more.





Duncansville

Hosted by the Altoona Police Department, the event takes place at the Duncansville Antique Depot from 6 to 9 p.m. today. It kicks off with a parade on 3rd Avenue and will feature children’s finger painting, free door prizes, a car show (registration for cars at 5:15 p.m.) and fireworks at 9 p.m.





Everett

Hosted by police-community partnerships in Everett, the event takes place today from 6 to 8 p.m. at South Street, according to the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. The free event offers educational family fun.





Huntingdon

Hosted by the Huntingdon Borough Police Department, the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 500 and 600 blocks of Washington Street today. There will be 11 different booths, a movie night and food.



Johnstown

Hosted by the Johnstown Police Department and City of Johnstown Fire Department, the event takes place at Central Park today from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature free food, drinks, prizes and live music by Kevin Dale. There will even be free Kona Ice for children 12 and under with tickets from the JPD or JFD as well as school supplies from Cuddles for Kids.





Nanty Glo

Hosted by local organizations such as the Nanty Glo Police, SERT, K9 and other first responders, the event will be held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1015 First Street. To celebrate the event, the Nanty Glo Borough Police Department said Sheetz has donated 800 hotdogs and 10 cases of water.





Tyrone

Hosted by the Tyrone Police Department, the event takes place tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tyrone Community Pool. It will feature food from 5 to 7 p.m. as well as other fun activities and prizes.

For more information on the NNO, head to its website where you can learn about its history, mission and participating cities across Pennsylvania and other states.