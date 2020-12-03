Local musician opens recording studio in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a new opportunity for musicians wishing to pursue their talents in Centre County. The Happy Valley Song Lab opened to the public this week in State College.

When the pandemic caused the founders to spend more time at home, they say they wanted to expand to a place where they could make their own music and share their resources with the community.

So, Jason Olcese, of the local band “My Hero Zero”, and Angel Mariotti built the studio in the basement of their new home.

“Over the pandemic a lot of people have really turned to live performance on the internet and I think people have taken up music more as a hobby as well,” says Olcese. “It really felt like a natural step.”

The recording studio works with Penn State students as well to provide them with internship experience.

Interested musicians can schedule recording sessions through their website or social media.