The Railroaders Memorial Museum is hosting a unique World War Two exhibit showing the impact of the war at home and on the battle fields.

Folks can walk around and hear stories about the Rosie the Riverter and how the Tuskegee Airmen helped changed the direction of the war.

There’s also life-like figures of General George C. Marshall and Sgt. Michael Strank, both local heroes during their time overseas.

The exhibit is in town until July 16.