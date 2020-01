ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, the first day of a murder trial was today for John Stiver II.

He’s the man charged in a July 2018 shooting in the east end of Altoona.

It was a very tense time for the city.

Stiver admitted to shooting and killing David Hoover, 58, after an apparent drug deal gone bad.

Stiver fled the scene and was eventually caught and arrested, hiding in a tent behind his father’s house on homers gap road.

WTAJ will continue to keep you updated throughout the week.