Local men give back to veteran families with golf event

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s hard to imagine getting 100 holes of golf into one day, but for the past six years, local men have been doing that to raise money for veterans’ families.

Jim Smith always regretted not joining the military, but six years ago, he came up with a way to give back.



He enlisted the help of fellow Summit Country Club members and veterans like Jesse Wright, Bob Whiteman and Ray Lenz to organize “Holes for Heroes,” which raises money for scholarships for dependents of deceased or disabled veterans.

“The members that are serving right now are volunteers, and they’re signing up,” Lenz said. “When they get injured or killed, it’s our responsibility to take care of their wives and children.”

At 93 years old, Wright is the oldest member of the Cresson legion and has been a member for 75 years. He has been supporting veterans’ causes since he returned home from World War II.



“The cause has brought us all together and never forget the veterans and what they’ve done for us and this country,” Wright said. “We thought our fundraising would be down. We’ve had generous donations. Memberships in the community, board of directors, pro everybody has stepped up and I think this is going to be our best year.”



Wright is thankful that everyone can still appreciate how we attained the freedoms we have in this country.



“If they would stop and think, where would I be if it wasn’t for the men who died for us?” Wright said.



The men are humbled by the support from their community and hope to raise $5,000 again this year.

