Local McDonald’s Looking to Hire Hundreds

POTTER TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Two teens were taken to a hospital Friday evening, after a car overturned into a creek, according to State Police.

State Police Rockview say the crash happened Friday evening along the 300 block of Old Fort Road in Potter Township, Centre County. Police say the driver was traveling north with two passengers along Old Fort Road when they left the roadway, and crashed into a parked car, causing them to run into a tree.