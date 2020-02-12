Local marijuana plant expanding

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The expansion of a medical marijuana plant could mean hundreds of new jobs for area residents. This week, Greenleaf Medical announced it’ll move forward with phase two of its plans for the facility in Bedford County.

Right now, 100 people work in Greenleaf’s medical marijuana plant in Saxton. Borough Mayor Alan Smith says he’s been told by the company that the number of jobs should begin to increase by this time next year, and quadruple before all the new hiring is completed.



Greenleaf Medical’s growing operation occupies about 100,000 square feet of the former Seton Plant. This past week, the CEO told Saxton Borough Council the company has raised $30 $35 million dollars to renovate the remaining 180,000 square feet.

Smith says, this kind of project is probably one of the largest industrial investments in Central Pennsylvania.”

According to Smith, council was told that when phase two of the project is completed early next year, at least 400 more people will be hired for good paying jobs



Smith says Greenleaf is hoping to begin construction and renovations within the next three months. Mayor Smith says he was told by Greenleaf CEO Philip Goldberg that when it’s completed the Saxton plant will be the largest medical marijuana growing facility on the east coast.