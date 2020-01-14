Local man who eluded State Police in Clearfield finally caught and arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COOPER TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police made a traffic stop that turned into a car chase and shortly after became a foot chase for a 28-year-od Winburne man.

Matthew Rockey was reportedly being pulled over when police say he refused to stop and a pursuit began on Trolley Street on January 11, 2020.

After leading police to Hardscrabble Road, Rockey abandoned the car on a trail and began to run on foot through the woods.

Rockey was able to elude the police but has since been arrested, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss