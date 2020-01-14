Local man who eluded State Police in Clearfield finally caught and arrested

COOPER TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police made a traffic stop that turned into a car chase and shortly after became a foot chase for a 28-year-od Winburne man.

Matthew Rockey was reportedly being pulled over when police say he refused to stop and a pursuit began on Trolley Street on January 11, 2020.

After leading police to Hardscrabble Road, Rockey abandoned the car on a trail and began to run on foot through the woods.

Rockey was able to elude the police but has since been arrested, according to the report.