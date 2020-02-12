Local man to run 12 hours to raise money for wounded veterans

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A little bit of snow doesn’t stop Jeff Belt going out on his daily run.

“I run in pretty much anything,” Belt said. “A minimum of three miles. Roughly 50 miles a week.”

Belt is a retired Marine Corps veteran, a fitness trainer, and a single dad.

On Saturday, February 15, Belt will take his run from the trails to the treadmill, in a test of endurance he’s never tried before.

“I’m going to spend 12 hours from 8 o’clock in the morning until 8 o’clock in the evening running on a treadmill, pretty much non-stop,” Belt said.”

Belt will take on that 12 hour run at Snap Fitness in DuBois.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Snap Fitness manager Vince Dougherty said. “Jeff is the type of person who always has a crazy idea or crazy goal. I think it’s a great cause, a great display of Jeff’s hard work, and how he uses exercise to better his life.”

Belt is running to raise money for an organization called Operation Enduring Warrior.

“It’s an organization that’s near and dear to my heart,” Belt said.

The organization helps wounded veterans and law enforcement with physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation, and empower them with challenges like sky diving, races and obstacle courses.

“To show that it doesn’t matter the obstacles that you’re facing, whatever you’re facing, you can beat it,” Belt said.

When Navy veteran Sonny Ortiz heard about what belt is doing, he knew he’d have to go watch and support.

“We used to do it on a beach there, why not do it in a gym here,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the run will draw attention to the struggles veterans face.

“Getting a lot of veterans help, it’s really really needed, and that’s my opinion only,” Ortiz said. “I see it as a great need. Not just for veterans, though, but people in general.”

With every step Belt takes on his 12 hour run, he knows he’s making strides to help his fellow veterans.

Belt will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.

The run will be live streamed on DuBois Snap Fitness’ Facebook page.

Belt is asking anyone in the community to comment during the live stream with a bet for how many miles he’ll run in exchange for a donation.

The person with the closest answer will win a free two month membership to Snap Fitness in DuBois.

Belt said anyone is welcome to come watch him run at the gym, and even run along with him.