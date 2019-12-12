Local man takes mom’s car, tries to run from police

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a call on December 10, coming from a 56-year-old woman who said her son took her car without her permission.

Police report that Nicholas Chonko, 34, was found a short time later when police spotted the 2004 Honda Civic parked with the engine running at a house.

When police approached the car, they report Chonko appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. Police woke him up and had him exit the car.

Chonko was asked to turn and face the car with his hands behind his back when he then took off on foot. Police report he ran for three blocks before he was subdued and continued to resist. They were finally able to get cuffs on him.

Police report they found a significant amount of suspected heroin and a large amount of money when they searched the car.