Local man steals motorcycle, claims he was Geocaching

LAWRENCE TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police arrested an Altoona man who was under the influence of drugs for stealing a motorcycle, breaking into a car, and attempting to break into a business.

Police report that they responded to a call about a suspicious man on Washington Avenue on Tuesday, November 19. They found Nicolas Yohrling, 31, from Altoona, who had started a verbal altercation with the owner and customers of the Little Red Groom Room shortly after trying to break into the business.

Police report that Yohrling had already broken into another residence and attempted to take a motorcycle but soon pushed it onto the roadway.

Yohrling also reportedly got into an unlocked car and took all the loose change and clothes before going into the Little Red Groom Room and starting the altercation.

The release shows that Yohrling claimed he was merely Geocaching.

Police say they found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance and placed him in the Clearfield County Jail with charges pending.