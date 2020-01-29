Local man is facing felony warrants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony warrants in both Altoona and Logan Township.

Logan Township Police say last week, they responded to a PFA violation in the township, and when they were getting ready to leave, they heard female screams coming from the residence.

Police learned that Aaron Waddell broke into the home and was hiding upstairs forcibly holding the victim back from running downstairs to get help.

Police say Waddell then ran from the residence.

They were able to find him a short time later in Altoona.

He’s facing drug and burglary charges as well as resisting arrest.