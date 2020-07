BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the indictment, 39-year-old Daniel Ginter of Williamsburg unlawfully possessed several drugs with the intent to distribute, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, amongst others.

The indictment also seeks for Ginter to give over multiple firearms.

Ginter could face up to 20 years in prison, and a $1 million fine.